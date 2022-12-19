Claire's sponsored silence helps Morpeth charity
A woman who is known by her friends and family as someone who likes to talk kept her mouth shut for four hours in aid of a good cause.
Claire Perrin agreed at a members’ meeting to a sponsored silence to raise money for Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.
She successfully completed the challenge and brought in more than £1,000 for the charity.
Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group chairman Rhona Dunn said: “She is a chatter box and nobody would deny it, least of all Claire herself, but she was determined to do this and get as many donations as possible.
“On the day of the challenge, at 10am I told her she could talk until 11am and then the next four hours she was not allowed to speak.
“She brought everything she needed with her, including an on-going jigsaw, and spent the next four hours in silence.
“At 3pm, there were loud cheers from members. Many had stayed to make sure she completed it.”