Claire on board for exciting tall ship sailing adventure

A vicar’s wife is looking forward to a sailing experience of a lifetime, which starts a week on Saturday.

Lesbury resident Claire MacKarill is among dozens of people that volunteered to be part of a round-Britain voyage organised by the Blyth Tall Ship project.

She will board the Williams II, a restored 100-year-old Baltic trader, at Scrabster in northern Scotland on May 18 for the last leg of the voyage that is due to reach Blyth on May 25.

Her husband, Rev Ian MacKarill, is vicar of the Aln and Coastland Parishes. They moved to the area seven years ago.

Claire said: “The project and the voyage it was planning was mentioned to me by a friend in Alnmouth who knew I wanted to go sailing as I haven’t done any sailing since I was a child with my family.

“I decided to apply and went to Blyth for an interview, which meant I also got to see some of the great work that Blyth Tall Ship does. It gives young people the opportunity to gain useful skills and qualifications.

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to taking on the physical and mental challenge. Me and the other trainees on board will be guided by experienced sailors.

“I’m grateful to the following sponsors, which have local links: Sports World, Atheniem Ltd. Shakespeare Street Dental Practice and two anonymous sponsors.”