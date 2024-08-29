Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A claim has been received for a £1 million EuroMillions prize from a ticket bought in Northumberland.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, had previously appealed for the holder of the winning ticket from the July 23 draw to come forward.

As with all major prizes, this EuroMillions prize claim will now go through the process of validation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We are so happy that this lucky ticket-holder has finally come forward and claimed their fantastic prize. The possibilities are endless now that they are officially a millionaire, and we hope they have lots of exciting plans for this life-changing win.

A huge prize on the EuroMillions Lottery has been claimed. Getty Images

“It’s now our job to support this ticket-holder through the process – we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way – and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure that they can very soon begin to enjoy their win.”