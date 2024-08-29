Claim received on £1m EuroMillions prize in Northumberland
Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, had previously appealed for the holder of the winning ticket from the July 23 draw to come forward.
As with all major prizes, this EuroMillions prize claim will now go through the process of validation.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We are so happy that this lucky ticket-holder has finally come forward and claimed their fantastic prize. The possibilities are endless now that they are officially a millionaire, and we hope they have lots of exciting plans for this life-changing win.
“It’s now our job to support this ticket-holder through the process – we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way – and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure that they can very soon begin to enjoy their win.”
