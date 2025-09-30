CISWO, The Coal Mining Charity, has helped to secure £17,600 in grants for Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s grants team have been working with trustees at the Miners’ Welfare to write grant applications to help with loft insulation, wall insulation, draught excluders, and passive infrared lighting.

With this support, a total of £10,000 was secured from the Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust as well as £5,000 from the Northumberland Community Chest, £1,600 from the Banks Group, £1,000 from the Rothley Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the trustees successfully secured further funding themselves from other funders to install solar panels.

From left, Institute trustees Bill Murray, Mandy Murray, Joanne Fairfax and David Johnson.

David Johnson, Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare trustee, said: “We were in a pretty dire situation with a huge building to heat and light. We knew we had to do something, as the likelihood of us continuing much longer looked very bleak.

“We managed to get funding for solar panels and we contacted CISWO to see if there was any funding available from them to complete the project.

“The CISWO team compiled applications on our behalf and sent them off to different funders. It took a while but then money started coming in from several different organisations, some of which I’d never heard of before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful to Craig and the team at CISWO for all their hard work in helping us secure funding towards our project. We would have been stuck without them.”

These energy-efficient upgrades will reduce the welfare’s carbon footprint, lower energy costs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

By cutting energy expenses, the charity can focus more resources on serving the local community and delivering its charitable activities.

CISWO chief executive Nicola Didlock said: “We’re so pleased to be able to help Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare secure the funding they needed to help bring down their energy bills and secure their future in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our grants team have a wealth of knowledge and expertise and offer tailored, hands-on support for miners’ welfare charities, stakeholders and partners.

“Our services include funding guidance and long-term planning that helps charities to stay sustainable and have the time they need to focus on delivering for the communities they serve.”

More information about these services is available at https://ciswo.org.uk