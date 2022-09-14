Cinemas closed for Queen’s funeral in Sunderland, Boldon, South Shields, Dalton Park, Hartlepool and Northumberland
Most cinemas across the North East will close on Monday, September 19 for the Queen’s funeral.
Empire Cinema in Sunderland will be among them. The organisation said: “Throughout this period of official mourning we are continuing to commemorate and celebrate the life of Her Majesty the Queen.
“To allow all to pay their respects and to mark this sombre occasion we will be closing our cinemas on the day of the state funeral. We will reopen on Tuesday 20th September 2022.”
The Customs House in South Shields is closed on Mondays anyway.
Also closed are: Cineworld with cinemas in Dalton Park in Murton, Boldon, Middlesbrough and Newcastle; Odeon, which has cinemas in Durham and Metrocentre.
Vue has cinemas in Hartlepool, Darlington, Gateshead and Cramlington and says normal programming is cancelled, but will screen the funeral at select venues from 10am free.
Gala Cinema in Durham and Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle also close.
However, Everyman Cinema in Newcastle is showing one film; See How They Run.