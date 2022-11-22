They have formed a group opposing a planning application to convert the Barracks Mobilisation or ‘Mob Store’ into a 96-seat cinema.

Northumberland County Council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust want to use the English Heritage venue to accommodate audiences while the Eastern Lane theatre complex is rebuilt between 2023 and 2025.

Ravensdowne resident Ian Madeley is among those objecting to temporary cinema facilities at Berwick Barracks.

Ian Madeley, who lives on Ravensdowne and represents the group of opposition residents, said: “We fully support the vision from English Heritage to bring historic buildings back into use and are excited by their plans for future development of the barracks.

"However, the plan to use the Mob Store as a cinema may be convenient for them but it is damaging to Ravensdowne and will inevitably lead to resentment and conflict.

"We continue to urge them to consider alternatives, they must surely have a Plan B?”

It is proposed to convert the cinema space into an archive facility when the new Maltings is completed.

A view of the Mob Store at Berwick Barracks from Ian Madeley's home on Ravendowne.

Some residents fear Ravensdowne, a narrow and winding restricted access road, will become a ‘rat run’ to the cinema.

“Vehicles sometimes have to reverse back towards Woolmarket or Parade so we can expect this to get worse,” said Ian.

Opponents say parking will also be a major issue with the nearest car park on Parade already at capacity during the summer season.

“If Parade is full, people will park on the streets especially as restrictions typically end at 6pm,” said Ian. “We already struggle at times to find parking in permit areas, this is bound to make things even worse for everyone, it will lead to tension and argument.”

They say they have proposed a compromise solution to use another part of the barracks.

“If they used the Gymnasium (Gallery) as a cinema as we keep suggesting, then the barracks would protect residents from the noise generated and they could start their conversion of the Mob Store for archiving straight away,” said Ian. “In the meantime we have no alternative but to object.”

There have been five written objections to the planning application from residents, with two in support.

Joe Lang, a member of the Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, said: “The proposed development of the Mob Store as a temporary cinema - and it will be only temporary - is the first visible step in a complex, interlocking series of projects that will transform perceptions of the town and re-energise its economy.

“It has taken many years of work to get this programme of linked arts and heritage-led regeneration off the ground. Its success (or otherwise) will depend on ensuring that its component elements on the barracks and Maltings sites are delivered in sequence and on schedule while funding is available.

"Berwick cannot afford to fail on this, and we will not see another opportunity like it for many years.”

Ben Gurthoys of Church Street notes: “The barracks are an important part of the town, and it will be good to bring them into more regular use.

“Bringing the Mob Store back into use seems to me to be the best option for providing a cinema for the town whilst The Maltings is being rebuilt.”