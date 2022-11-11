The Church of St Andrew, on Hawthorn Road, will reach the milestone on Saturday, November 26.

The church will exhibit memorabilia from the last 90 years from 10am on the day, followed by a Eucharist at noon and the blessing of a commemorative tree.

Father David Twomey, the priest in charge of St Andrew’s as well as St John’s, said: “We would like to invite as many people as possible to come along, especially to see some of the memorabilia that has been collected.

Church of St Andrew in Ashington.

“There are pictures of baptisms, weddings and a range of community celebrations from the past 90 years and perhaps some people might recognise family, friends or neighbours.”

“In worship, we will give thanks for St Andrew and for the ministry that has been offered here.”