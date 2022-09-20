The purple lighting and images at St Mary's Church in Stannington was organised by Stannington Parish Council, with permission from the Parochial Church Council that covers the church, in time for the National Moment of Reflection on Sunday evening.

People from outside the village came along, as well as local residents.

Coun Karen Carins, Stannington Parish Council chairman, said: “We wanted to do something that would provide a lasting local memory for people in the community during this time, particularly for our young people.

The lighting display at St Mary's Church in Stannington on Sunday evening.

“It was nice that the lumiere could bring people of all ages together – about a couple of hundred people went along to the church to see it and a number of others drove past the church in their cars because they knew it was there.

“We’ve also had thousands of likes and many positive comments about it on social media.

“Although Lord and Lady Ridley attended a special service in the church on Friday, they were already in London for the Queen’s funeral on Monday so they could not see the display in person. However, they both contacted us to say how much they appreciated the lumiere.”

An official parish council statement about the Queen said: “Stannington Parish Council expresses its deepest sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The church stayed open so people could see how it was decorated on the inside.

“She was a remarkable and much-admired leader of our nation through good times and bad times, always giving hope for the future.