The North East Dog Festival at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland has linked up with Chuck Tails – a professional dog chaperone for weddings covering the North East.

The 2024 event will take place on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. The festival, now in its seventh year, has grown to be one of the largest dog centred events in the North of England.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “We are delighted to partner with Chuck Tails. Their commitment to ensuring that dogs are not only present, but also comfortable and cared for on wedding days aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate the bond between humans and their dogs.

“As part of this year’s festival, we will be running a number of super cool competitions, special classes and a fun feature that will tie in with the work that Chuck Tails do.”

Those who come along will once again be able to enjoy have-a-go activities, dog shows, seminars and main ring displays, and there will also be a breed hang out section and more than 100 different trade stands.

New for this year is the TRAILDOG CaniSports Area, which will feature canicross and a mini-UltiMutt course. More information about this and the partnership is available at www.northeastdogfestival.com