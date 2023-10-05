Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King Charles III appointed the 39-year-old on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, the Right Honourable Alex Chalk KC MP, and the then Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, who recently retired. He has been deployed to the South Eastern Circuit.

Christopher attended Berwick High School (now Berwick Academy) between 1998 and 2003 where, in his final year, he was Head Boy. Thereafter, he attended Newcastle University where he studied his undergraduate degree in law, later obtaining a master’s degree in canon law from Cardiff University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He studied the Bar Vocational Course at the then College of Law in London between 2006 and 2007 before being called to the Bar by the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple the same year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of his most recent appointment, Christopher will be known as His Honour Judge Grout.

Christopher said: “I have very fond memories of what was then Berwick High School. First, I met many good friends who I remain in close contact with today. Secondly, the teaching staff were always very supportive in ensuring that I was in the best possible position when it came to applying for university.

“I remember, in particular, sitting down with the then head of Sixth Form, Ms Irving, to talk about applying to study law and what a career in the law might look like.

“That interest had come about, in large part, because of the enthusiasm which the English department had for debating and public speaking, something I always enjoyed partaking in throughout my years at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I firmly believe my time at the high school put me on the right track for a career in the law – first as a barrister and now as a judge.

“I still have lots of family and friends in Berwick and although I do not return to Berwick as often as I would like, I always make a point of visiting at least twice a year.”

He practised as a criminal barrister and was appointed the Registrar of the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre in 2012.