Christmas trees from Alnwick Garden recycled at Northumberland Zoo
Christmas trees from The Alnwick Garden have been given a second lease of life at the Northumberland Zoo.
Around 150 seven-foot tall pine trees which formed part of the Garden’s winter light trail were taken down at the end of the festive season but had nowhere to go.
That was until Craig Ellis, the Garden’s climate action programme manager, took to the internet and delightfully discovered they could have an eco-friendly new use.
He called Northumberland Zoo – which had actually put out an appeal for old pine trees - and they were more than grateful to accept the donation.
Maxine Bradley from Northumberland Zoo said: “Christmas trees make great enrichment for various species; they are particularly fragrant which some animals love, and they are tasty to animals like our tree porcupines.
"They also make great objects for keepers to hide food in, which makes feed time a bit more challenging.”
She added: “Once all of the excitement has worn off, we then chip these trees for bedding around planted areas as well as for fuel in our biomass boiler that heats our bat house.”
Ruth McGivern, digital marketing manager at The Alnwick Garden, said: “The Alnwick Garden abides by a set of values which include collaboration, accountability and working whilst being climate conscious.
"Knowing that we can all have small part in making a big difference is how we inducted this donation, and we are thrilled to have been able to help.
“A big thank you to Northumberland Zoo for these incredible pictures and we hope all the animals enjoy!”