Christmas treat as residents celebrate Gingerbread House Day

Staff and residents at Chester Court care home took part in Gingerbread House Day.

Barchester’s Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, took part in celebrations for Gingerbread House Day on December 12.

The staff and residents got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, sprinkles, jelly beans and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.

Sarah Kelly, general manager, said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The best thing about it is that, now that we have judged which gingerbread house we like best, we get to eat them all – delicious!”