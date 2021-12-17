Christmas treat as residents celebrate Gingerbread House Day
Staff and residents at a care home helped create a special Christmas treat.
Barchester’s Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, took part in celebrations for Gingerbread House Day on December 12.
The staff and residents got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, sprinkles, jelly beans and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.
Sarah Kelly, general manager, said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations.
"The best thing about it is that, now that we have judged which gingerbread house we like best, we get to eat them all – delicious!”
Doris, a resident said: “I haven’t made a ginger bread house before! The houses look really lovely, what a fun way to spend an afternoon, the staff here are fantastic, always thinking of creative ways to keep us busy.”