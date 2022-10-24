Almost 100 firms and hospitality venues in and around Berwick have agreed to take part, including shops, cafes, bars and service businesses.

The initiative rewards loyalty by giving a customer a stamp on a card every time they spend £20 or more in a single transaction.

And once they have 10 stamps, their names are entered into a prize draw.

The loyalty scheme will run throughout November and December.

Goodies up for grabs include vouchers worth £200, £100 and £50 which can be spent in any of the participating businesses before February 28.

Last year, there were nine winners who shared a prize fund of £650.

The loyalty scheme was launched on Monday (October 24) and will continue until the end of the year, in a bid to encourage people to shop local.

Lots of businesses across Northumberland – not just in Berwick – are still trying to recoup losses endured during the pandemic and are suffering a dip in trade due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It is also feared the opening of the new retail park will tempt people out of the town centre.

Stephen Scott, chairman of Berwick Chamber of Trade, said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme this year. Its aim is to encourage people to use local businesses in the run up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win a number of prizes.

"This year, supporting the scheme is more crucial than ever, as many small businesses in Berwick are fighting to survive due to the cost of living crisis and the challenges imposed by the opening of the new retail park, that risks drawing people away from the town centre.

“But for those that do use the small businesses in town, they will find a broad range of quality businesses in the retail, service and hospitality sector offering great products and services all delivered with a friendly smile.”

All businesses taking part will have a poster in their window to show their membership of the scheme.