The club had a great turnout with over 40 members enjoying their annual Christmas meal, followed by a quiz and raffle.

It was an enjoyable evening for all and organisers extended their gratitude to everyone who attended and to the staff at the Amble Inn.

The club meets at 10am every third Saturday of the month at the Amble Inn for a full buffet English breakfast and to chat with fellow veterans.

The group provides a safe and friendly environment for veterans to have breakfast together in the company of other veterans, and to enjoy the camaraderie and banter of whichever service they served in. It also provides support for any welfare and wellbeing issues they may have.

Here’s some photos from the party.

