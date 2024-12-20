The veterans gathered to enjoy a Christmas meal together.The veterans gathered to enjoy a Christmas meal together.
The veterans gathered to enjoy a Christmas meal together.

Christmas party for Amble Veterans Breakfast Club

By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:32 GMT
Amble Veterans Breakfast Club held their Christmas party at the Amble Inn.

The club had a great turnout with over 40 members enjoying their annual Christmas meal, followed by a quiz and raffle.

It was an enjoyable evening for all and organisers extended their gratitude to everyone who attended and to the staff at the Amble Inn.

The club meets at 10am every third Saturday of the month at the Amble Inn for a full buffet English breakfast and to chat with fellow veterans.

The group provides a safe and friendly environment for veterans to have breakfast together in the company of other veterans, and to enjoy the camaraderie and banter of whichever service they served in. It also provides support for any welfare and wellbeing issues they may have.

Here’s some photos from the party.

The club provides a friendly space for veterans to enjoy the company of other veterans.

1. NPNG Amble veterans

The club provides a friendly space for veterans to enjoy the company of other veterans. Photo: contributed

Veterans enjoyed a delicious meal, quiz and raffle.

2. NPNG Amble veterans

Veterans enjoyed a delicious meal, quiz and raffle. Photo: contributed

The gathering had a great turnout.

3. NPNG Amble veterans

The gathering had a great turnout. Photo: contributed

Organisers are grateful to the members and Amble Inn staff for a great Christmas celebration.

4. NPNG Amble veterans

Organisers are grateful to the members and Amble Inn staff for a great Christmas celebration. Photo: contributed

