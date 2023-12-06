Berwick’s Christmas Market returns this Sunday (December 10) with an expected 120 stalls spread along Marygate and inside the Town Hall.

Santa’s grotto will also be in the Town Hall, where there will be a present for all children who visit him and his elves.

Berwick Rotary Club member Denise Yates, who has co-ordinated this year’s market, said: “We have tried to attract a wide range of stalls to appeal to as many people as possible from Berwick and further afield.

“We will have stalls ranging from those selling cheese and beer through to others offering dog treats and doggie Christmas presents. There will handcrafted goods, food, jams, chutneys and cakes along with a range of other things that would make great Christmas presents.”

Picture from a previous Berwick Christmas Market.

The market runs from 11am to 4pm. The Rotary Club’s own soup, mulled wine and mince pies stall will be there to add to the range of food and drink choices on offer.

Berwick Rotary Club President Jimmy Jamieson said: “The Christmas Market plays an important part in helping to build a sense of community in the town.

“It gives people a chance to bump into friends they perhaps haven’t seen for a while and enjoy a fun and festive atmosphere.”

The market is also an important fund-raiser for the club.

