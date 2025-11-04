Business owners and traders need to move quickly if they want to be part of this year’s Berwick Christmas Market.

The market is a long-running event in the town centre. It has been organised by Berwick Rotary since 2015, when the independent committee that had run it for a number of years had to pull out and Rotary stepped in at short notice.

Anyone wanting to book a stall for the 2025 event on Sunday, December 7 should email [email protected] – giving details of what they propose to sell.

“We now have only a handful of places available”, said Denise Yates, who has been coordinating stall-bookings over the past few months.

Picture from the Berwick Christmas Market in 2023.

“We have already attracted a good range of stalls, including those offering Christmas gifts and food items, as well as hot food and mulled wine.”

Another Christmas-related activity being organised by Berwick Rotary is its online auction, which runs until November 25 and includes a number of items and experiences that may make suitable Christmas gifts.

The auction can be found at www.jumblebee.co.uk/berwickrotaryclubonlineauction

A third thing will be the setting up by Rotary and many helpers with heavy equipment of a Christmas tree on Marygate early in the morning on Sunday, November 16.