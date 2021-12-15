Christmas entertainment for thousands of schoolchildren

Liz Million with children from Linton Primary School.

More than 4,500 school children from around the county tuned into a special Leading Link YouTube channel to enjoy music, stories, and entertainment from across the region.

Bedlington-based charity Leading Link organised the mammoth local digital initiative to help spread good cheer and educational fun into schools and homes.

It was the second year that “Remotely Christmas” was delivered after it was born out of last year’s Covid lockdown when children were struggling thinking that Christmas was cancelled, Santa couldn’t come into their houses, or the elves were not allowed to go to work.

Initially it was simply going to be digitally streamed into schools in the South East of Northumberland to reach out and connect, but word soon got around about this ‘feel good’ project and people began to contact Leading Link.

Now, the project has grown to 24 school’s equating to more than 7,000 views during the day’s transmission.

Content during the day included interactive workshops with author and children’s illustrator Liz Million, a sterling ‘Rock around the Christmas Tree’ performance by St Benet Biscop Academy, Timestep Dance through Zumbini (a workout specifically for children) and all the way from Australia a rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

In addition, Santa and his elves were seen visiting schools across Northumberland.

Lyn Horton CEO of Leading link, was delighted with the outcome and thanked all those who helped make it possible.

She said: “Christmas has come early for so many young people in the county.

"In essence, we turned our office space into a fully functioning TV studio and then streamed on line.

"I’m very proud of my team for the way they pulled this together particularly Chris Johnson who presented the show as well as supporting Paul Lowder with the videoing and editing.

"The technology was also managed by one of our ex Young Leaders Dan Wilkinson from dwmedia who ensured that everyone saw the programmes in real time no matter where they were.”