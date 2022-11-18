Traditional turkey with all the trimmings and a dessert is available for delivery, thanks to the pair who have been helping people with their festive meal for around 15 years.

This year, the food will be purchased and delivered by the couple, but will be prepared and cooked by the kitchen staff at The Ocean Club, who have been involved in the initiative for three years.

The Christmas dinners will be delivered on the 25th already cooked, but will need reheated in the microwave. If a microwave isn’t available, the team behind the meals are willing to help in any way they can.

The Ocean Club will be preparing and cooking the meals.

The meals are available for anyone in the community who feels they would like one, whether that is someone who will be spending the day alone or a family who is struggling to fund the meal. They also come at no cost, but people are welcome to leave a donation if they can.

Carole Ann Field, organiser, said: “I do it for the community. I don’t want people to struggle. We wouldn’t be able to do this each year if it wasn’t for the generosity of people’s donations.”

The Ocean Club began helping with the meals three years ago during the pandemic, to make things safer for Carole and her family. They have been involved each year since.

The meals can be delivered around Seahouses, and towards other neighbouring villages, including Bamburgh, Beadnell, Embleton and Newton.

