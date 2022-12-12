News you can trust since 1854
Christmas concert at church in Berwick will include traditional carols and festive favourites

The Golden Square Singers will bring some festive cheer with a concert later this week.

By Andrew Coulson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:39am

The programme at Golden Square Baptist Church, Golden Square, Berwick, on Thursday, December 15 from 7.30pm will include traditional carols and festive favourites, readings and a flute solo.

Entry to the concert is free, but donations are welcome and the proceeds will be divided between the choir’s funds and the funding of the Warm Hub at Golden Square Church.

Golden Square Singers chair Caroline Anderson said: “As this is the ‘late night shopping’ night in Berwick, what better way to finish off the evening than by relaxing to the sound of Christmas music? Refreshments will also be provided.

The Golden Square Singers.
“We meet every Wednesday in the church hall at Golden Square. We are a friendly group and we welcome singers of all abilities, do not hold auditions and we are always looking for new members – particularly tenors and basses.

“For more information, please contact us by emailing [email protected]

