Christian Climate Action carries out a prayer vigil in Berwick in relation to climate change
It took place outside one of the constituency offices of Anne-Marie Trevelyan (203 Berwick Workspace) as they are asking her and other MPs to reflect on the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis on the poorest in the world and ahead of COP28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) to press the Government that the UK will honour its commitment to loss and damage funding.
Christian Climate Action says the poorest nations that are least responsible for the impacts of climate change face the severest impacts.
Members are calling on the UK to take the opportunity to push negotiations forward and make tangible commitments at COP28.