Peter Crook, right, passes the Chain of Office to Chris Offord at the Lions Club of Morpeth President handover.

If you recognise Chris Offord’s name, it is probably because has already been in the role on three previous occasions.

Chris paid tribute to outgoing President Peter Crook who, during his year, has overseen welcome increases in membership – as well as assisting many local causes to the tune of over £25,000.

In reply, Peter paid tribute to the support he has had from club officers and members, not forgetting the valuable input from members’ partners. He wished Chris success in guiding the club over the next year.

Peter had been absent for a meeting recently. However, he had a good excuse because he underwent a knee replacement. Nevertheless, he made the effort to officially honour his successor.