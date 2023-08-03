Chris Offord is the new President of Morpeth Lions Club
If you recognise Chris Offord’s name, it is probably because has already been in the role on three previous occasions.
Chris paid tribute to outgoing President Peter Crook who, during his year, has overseen welcome increases in membership – as well as assisting many local causes to the tune of over £25,000.
In reply, Peter paid tribute to the support he has had from club officers and members, not forgetting the valuable input from members’ partners. He wished Chris success in guiding the club over the next year.
Peter had been absent for a meeting recently. However, he had a good excuse because he underwent a knee replacement. Nevertheless, he made the effort to officially honour his successor.
The club will shortly be having a brief break, starting again in Morpeth Comrades Club on Tuesday, August 22. Any reader interested in joining the club can contact Peter by calling him on 07743 388488.