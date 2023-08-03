News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Chris Offord is the new President of Morpeth Lions Club

A familiar face has become the new Lions Club of Morpeth President.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Peter Crook, right, passes the Chain of Office to Chris Offord at the Lions Club of Morpeth President handover.Peter Crook, right, passes the Chain of Office to Chris Offord at the Lions Club of Morpeth President handover.
Peter Crook, right, passes the Chain of Office to Chris Offord at the Lions Club of Morpeth President handover.

If you recognise Chris Offord’s name, it is probably because has already been in the role on three previous occasions.

Chris paid tribute to outgoing President Peter Crook who, during his year, has overseen welcome increases in membership – as well as assisting many local causes to the tune of over £25,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Peter paid tribute to the support he has had from club officers and members, not forgetting the valuable input from members’ partners. He wished Chris success in guiding the club over the next year.

Peter had been absent for a meeting recently. However, he had a good excuse because he underwent a knee replacement. Nevertheless, he made the effort to officially honour his successor.

The club will shortly be having a brief break, starting again in Morpeth Comrades Club on Tuesday, August 22. Any reader interested in joining the club can contact Peter by calling him on 07743 388488.

Related topics:PresidentMorpeth