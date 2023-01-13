Chris McClymont, who grew up surrounded by the wild and beautiful Northumberland countryside near Morpeth, is among the more than 150 racers who have signed up to tackle the Montane Spine Race – a 268-mile UK mountain marathon taking place between January 15 and 22.

It starts at Edale in Derbyshire and those taking part will be aiming to get to the finish point at Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

According to the event website, the race is described as a ‘truly epic challenge that will test your physical resilience and mental fortitude’, particularly given that it is taking place during the winter.

Chris McClymont.

Chris, secretary of the Northumberland Arable Society, works as an agronomist (an expert in the science of soil management and crop production) for Agrii and has been based at its depot near Ponteland for 13 years.

He will be raising funds for and awareness of The Farming Community Network (FCN), which supports farmers and families within the farming community – https://fcn.org.uk

The father-of-two said: “I recently attended a training presentation given by a FCN team member. She discussed both the resilience shown by farmers during difficult times and the strong support for them from charities like FCN.

“I felt that I could raise money and highlight this resilience and strength by competing in one of the toughest events in the country, where I’ll need both of these qualities and more.

“The difference that FCN volunteers make to the mental well-being of people in rural communities is incredible.

“I come into contact with people every day who could potentially receive confidential support from the charity, whether it’s a sympathetic ear or the offer to ‘walk with’ anyone seeking help. It’s so important.”

Chris is no stranger to demanding terrain and sporting achievements.

Last year, he cycled a 60-mile leg of the 420-mile ‘Mull to Hull’ expedition as part of a group of fundraising farming professionals.

