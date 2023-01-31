Chris McClymont, who grew up surrounded by the wild and beautiful countryside near Morpeth, was among those who successfully completed the Montane Spine Race – which took place between January 15 and 22.

He has also raised more than £2,000 so far for the Farming Community Network (FCN), which supports farmers and families within the farming community.

Chris, secretary of the Northumberland Arable Society, works as an agronomist (expert in the science of soil management and crop production) for Agrii and has been based at its depot near Ponteland for 13 years.

Chris McClymont pictured during the Montane Spine Race.

The race starts at Edale in Derbyshire and the finish point is Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders, so the final section in Northumberland was familiar territory for the 38-year-old.

He said: “It was a really tough challenge but it was also an amazing, enjoyable experience and I learned a lot about myself along the way. I was pleased to complete it in 149 hours and 37 minutes – the cut off time is 168 hours

“The organisers and everyone else who supported the event were very positive and helpful. I was part of the Spine Race safety team for a couple of years and this proved to be very important as it meant I had an insight into what to expect.

“In saying that, I didn’t think that I would have to put my snow goggles on in the first couple of hours of the race. The goggles were also important to protect against the wind as without them you can get blurred vision.

“The sleep deprivation caught up with me on day three, but I managed from then on to get to check points at night so I could make the most of the daylight.

“I’ve taken part in race events in the Cheviot Hills and so I know them very well. This meant I asked the organisers if I could go to the top of The Cheviot, an hour’s detour, with a fellow competitor from France as I was feeling good and OK for time and they agreed.

"All competitors were able to receive support from Rachel at Horneystead Farm.”

People can still donate to the FCN at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-mcclymont268