Northumberland County Council has agreed to allocate the estimated £200,000 cost for the Cleaswell Hill Park project, which local residents and councillors have been campaigning on for a number of years.

This forms part of the initiative to create lasting memorials around the county to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Cleaswell Hill Park is located off the A1068 at Sheepwash Road and looks across the River Wansbeck, with the popular riverside footpath connecting Wansbeck Riverside Country Park just a short walk away over Sheepwash Bridge.

Choppington councillors in Cleaswell Hill Park.

County councillor for the Choppington ward, Mary Murphy, said: ”This is wonderful news for Choppington.

“I remember how busy and popular this park was when I was a child, and it is great to think it will be brought up to a standard where this is possible again.”

Choppington Parish Council chairman Paul Vaughan said: “At long last, the county council has found the money to start this project.

“This will be a joint county and parish investment, and I am inviting residents to get involved with us in planning the park this area deserves.”

A county council report about the Queen Elizabeth II commemorations includes the park and states: ‘The park is currently somewhat tired and in need of significant refurbishment.

‘It is proposed to undertake a scheme involving provision of new accessible playground equipment, resurfacing of paths, improvements to the entrance gateway and provision of a small new car park, as well as landscaping/planting works within the park.’

Cllr John Riddle, county council cabinet member with responsibility for local services, added: “Cleaswell Hill Park improvements are one of a number of projects announced by Northumberland County Council earlier this month that are designed to create lasting memorials around the county to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.