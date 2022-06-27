A a number of farm buildings will be demolished to make way for the new properties in Choppington, after plans were approved by Northumberland county councillors.

The Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area committee gave the green light to the proposals, despite objections from the local parish council.

A new access road will also be built. The land currently consists of one dwelling and a number of agricultural buildings, and is surrounded by ongoing housing developments.

Plans for new bungalows in Choppington have been given the go-ahead.

The town council originally objected to the plans due to fears over the safety of vehicular access to the site, but the county council’s highways team raised no objections and said sufficient visibility could be achieved.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Barry Flux said: “As far as I can see, whenever we have housing in Cramlington, we always hear we need more bungalows. They’re never provided, but this provides nine.

“There have been no objections and one comment in support. How often do we get more supporting comments than objections, even if it is only one to nil?

“It would seem an ideal location given the existing development that has already been approved – the battle has already been won or lost, depending on which way you look at it. It’s a good application for much-needed bungalows.”

Coun Mark Swinburn added: “I agree with Coun Flux. My only concern would have been the access point, but that is being moved to a suitable area so I’m more than happy.”