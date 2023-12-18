Choirs and band entertain crowds at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
Many of those who visited Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth at the weekend were able to enjoy some music in the piazza area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
The line-up included members of Boulmer Military Wives and Voicemale choirs on Saturday (December 16).
Ellington Colliery Band was welcomed to the shopping centre for a ‘carol-athon’ on Sunday (December 17). Members of the children’s section joined them for part of the performance.
The popular Salvation Army Choir will perform on Saturday, December 23, from 10.30am, to round off the set of performances at the Arcade.