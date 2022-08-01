Chloë puts grief and the sea in the spotlight for short film in Berwick area

‘This Endless Sea’ explores a relationship between grief and the sea and has been in development for over two years. A short film has been shot on location in and around Berwick.
Chloë has also created a soundscape and both this and the film will be housed inside a specially designed coastal shelter – located behind the town’s pier – for five weeks.
The project runs from this Sunday (August 7) to Sunday, September 11 and is open between 11am and 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.
Admission is free and there is no need to book.
Chloë said: “We wanted to create a work that not only provides space for people to gently reflect on their own experiences of grief and loss, but also celebrates the beauty of the local coastline.”
The project has received funding from a range of organisations including Arts Council England, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.