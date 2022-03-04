Chinese takeaway rated 0 by hygiene inspectors

You Welcome, in Ashington.

You Welcome, in Beatrice Street, has been rated 0 following the inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The Chinese takeaway was rated on January 26, with the lowest rating meaning that urgent action is required.

Ratings – from 0 to 5 – are based on the establishment’s handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed.

During an inspection, officers will check how hygienically the food is handled, prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored; the physical condition of the business including cleanliness, ventilation, pest control and other facilities; and how the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

A 0 rating is at the bottom of the scale, which means urgent improvement is necessary.