Chillingham Castle is named spookiest in the UK, according to visitors
The study, conducted by JeffBet.com, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine which locations across the UK have the highest number of spooky-related keywords in their reviews.
Chillingham Castle was revealed as the eeriest in the UK, with 399 reviews per 1,000 describing it as haunting. The 13th century castle is most often described as ‘haunted’, ‘spooky’ and ‘creepy’ in reviews.
Warwick Castle and Muncaster Castle in Cumbria were second and third respectively.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from JeffBet.com said, “With Halloween around the corner, October is the perfect month to explore spooky locations and get into the autumnal mood.
“All of the locations on this list are steeped in a rich history. Castles like Chillingham, where its eeriness is baked into its name, have long been the ideal places to visit for those looking to experience a genuine thrill.”
