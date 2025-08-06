One of the region’s oldest and largest children’s charities is opening its first ever retail space in Morpeth and it is calling on the public to help choose its name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children North East has worked since 1891 to provide generations of support for babies, children and young people to grow up happy and healthy across the region.

It provides essential services like mental health counselling, support for families in crisis and safe spaces that help children overcome obstacles and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This autumn, it will be taking the next step to establish a community presence and sustain these life-changing services by opening its first flagship shop.

The new shop is set to open on Bridge Street in Morpeth in autumn 2025.

Located on Bridge Street, this will create a vibrant, sustainable future by giving fashion a second life and turning kindness into action.

Every donation and purchase will fund programmes and initiatives that provide meaningful change for the next generation.

A spokesperson for Children North East said: “To celebrate this milestone, we are hosting a nationwide competition inviting supporters and shoppers to be a part of this legacy and name the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The winning entry will be the official shop name and featured on the shop front and in all branding, and the lucky winner will receive a luxury hamper full of North East goodies as well.

“Entries should be creative and reflect the charity’s mission – supporting babies, children and young people in the North East; creating hope and opportunity for the future; supporting re-loved, sustainable fashion.

“They must be submitted by August 15 via the following section of the Children North East website – https://children-ne.org.uk/name-our-shop

“The new shop is set to open on Bridge Street in Morpeth in autumn 2025 and will provide both a funding stream for the charity’s work and a sustainable shopping destination for the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children North East has a strong children’s rights ethos and believes that real social change is achieved when those who are, or have, experienced issues lead the change.

It also campaigns on issues affecting babies, children and young people and influences social policy and system change to address obstacles preventing babies, children and young people growing up happy and healthy.