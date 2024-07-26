Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fun reading initiative is promising to make the summer holidays a marvellous time for youngsters.

Northumberland Library Service is taking part in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge, with activities and events to inspire children to develop a life-long love of reading.

‘Marvellous Makers’ is the theme for 2024. It is focusing on creativity, invention, and the magic of making things – from bringing their own stories to life to building fantastic imaginative creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Jeff Watson, the county council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “The aim is to keep youngsters reading during the long break to avoid them slipping back.

Cllr Jeff Watson.

“But in Northumberland, the Summer Reading Challenge is more than just a reading programme. It is a community event that brings families together with a series of fun activities to keep young people entertained and occupied.

“It helps to maintain and improve reading skills, encourages creative thinking and provides a sense of accomplishment.”

Visits from popular children’s authors and illustrators, interactive sessions with professional storytellers, writing workshops to encourage children to create their own marvellous stories, competitions and celebration events to award certificates and medals, and a number of crafting, building and coding sessions are some of the things that have been planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and guardians can register their children for the Summer Reading Challenge at any library and sign-up for events at Northumberland Libraries' Eventbrite page.