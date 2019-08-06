Childhood friends from Amble raise £1,600 for charity skydive with boogie bounce classes
A duo from Amble came up with the perfect plan to raise money for their charity skydive.
Childhood friends Sarah Potts and Helen Shepherd from Amble were looking for a way raise their fundraising target for a charity skydive they are doing in aid of Mind.
Sarah is an instructor for Boogie Bounce, so rather than simply ask for sponsorship, they decided to hold an event in the LBB Studio based in The Boys Club in Amble.
There were Boogie Bounce classes throughout the day, cakes, a raffle and a tombola and thanks to everyone who attended and donated, the total raised so far is £1,600.
It was a great way to encourage people to exercise and socialise at the same time.
The pair will complete their skydive with Sarah’s husband Jeff, in October.
Boogie Bounce classes take place at various locations in Northumberland including Amble, Alnwick and Widdrington.