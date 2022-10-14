The film sees siblings, Sophie and Charlie, and their struggle caring for each other before being fostered.

A total of 56 councils across England have worked together to share ideas and jointly fund the creation of a short film.

It is aimed at finding more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers and providing nurturing, positive homes for children and young people who need them across the country.

Simply called ‘Childhood,’ it highlights the impact of neglect on children, particularly brothers and sisters who may be left at times to try and care for each other.

It shows the journey of ‘Sophie’ and ‘Charlie’ from being in a very difficult home situation where their needs are not being met, to being nurtured and supported through foster care to attend school and be able to enjoy their hobbies and interests. In other words, have a childhood.

Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We are very fortunate to have many wonderful people who foster with us, supported by the fantastic Northumberland Fostering Team.

“Together they are making a real difference to many lives, but we need more people to come forward to offer short and long-term homes, giving children the family and childhood they deserve."

The film is available now and is urging people to share with the hashtag #FosterForYourCouncil and #Childhood to reach more people who may consider the role of fostering.

Watch the film ‘Childhood’ here.