Child suffers serious injuries in suspected hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses after three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run in North Shields.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly before 5.45pm on Monday, April 25, police received a report that a three-year-old pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a white Ford Focus on Waterville Road, North Shields.

Emergency services attended and the male child was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus left the scene without exchanging details and before emergency services had arrived.

An investigation was launched into the incident, and police have since located the car and arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He currently remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing and investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Investigating officer Inspector Dean Hood, from Northumbria Police Motor Patrol’s department, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a young boy in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are trying to establish the full details of what has happened which is why we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20220425-0787.