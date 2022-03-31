Chief's warm welcome for new Northumbria Police recruits

Some of the new Northumbria Police recruits.

Some are replacing retiring officers and the recruits form part of the force’s on-going commitment to increase officer numbers.

The cohort of 74 officers were personally welcomed by Chief Constable Winton Keenen and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

The Chief Constable said: “It is a huge privilege to welcome new officers into our ranks.

“Each and every one of them has the opportunity to make a real and lasting difference to the communities we are proud to serve and be a part of here in the North East.

“They are joining a committed team of officers, staff and volunteers who are determined to provide the very best service possible.”

He added: “Our officer recruitment programme is still open – go to https://careers.northumbria.police.uk/police-constables – and I strongly encourage anyone who feels passionate about their community and policing to apply.

“We want to hear from exceptional people from all backgrounds who will bring a wide and diverse range of experiences and skills.

“We also currently have opportunities for police staff to join our organisation as a call handler in our control rooms, performing a hugely important role and making a real difference on the frontline.

“A career in policing is extremely rewarding, providing many opportunities and challenges, all of which are tackled as part of a hugely supportive team.”