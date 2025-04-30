Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Riders Association is anticipating strong support once again from town residents for the annual Riding of the Bounds.

The key positions for this year’s event, which is taking place on Saturday (May 3), are as follows: Chief Marshal Millie Hope, Right Hand Laura Hunter, Left Hand Caitlin Grant, Mascot Georgie Duffy.

Millie, who has always lived in Berwick, has been riding horses ever since ever since her granddad got her a voucher for the Swinhoe Farm Riding Centre for her fourth birthday.

The 19-year-old said: “Words can’t explain how excited I am for Saturday and it will be great to once again see the streets packed with people supporting the riders from Berwick and elsewhere.

The Berwick principals for this year's Riding of the Bounds, with Chief Marshal Millie Hope holding the flag.

“It’s been absolutely brilliant so far. I’ve already made some new friends and there’s plenty of events still to come across the rest of spring and in the summer.

“I’m using my own horse, Adonis, for common rides, but I will be riding Christie on Saturday. I have ridden him seven times – he is a fantastic horse, really well behaved.”

Millie thanked her parents and grandparents for their support, Caitlin and Laura for their advice and the Castle Hotel where she works, which has also held fundraisers.

She also praised Berwick Riders Association chairman Courtnay Forster and the rest of the committee for their “excellent work”.

As revealed by the association on its Facebook page, the cavalcade will leave Berwick Barracks at approximately 10.30am and head to the Town Hall and after riding the bounds, including the stop at Gainslaw Hill where trotting races will take place, it will be back at the Town Hall at approximately 4pm.