Organised by Berwick Riders Association,the 2023 event will be held on Saturday, April 29.

At 10.40am by the Town Hall, Chief Marshal Kieran Dodds will ask Berwick Mayor Mike Greener for permission to lead the cavalcade to check the boundaries of the town.

This follows a “fantastic year” as Right-hand man in 2022 for Kieran and he will once again be riding Tank, a hired horse.

Kieran Dodds is the Riding of the Bounds 2023 Chief Marshal.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Tweedmouth and was the Riding of the Bounds Mascot in 2018, said: “I’ve taken part in the ride since I was 13 or 14 and I’m very excited because it has been my dream to carry the flag in town on the big day for a long time.

“Last year was the first time in a few years that the Riding of the Bounds could take place due to Covid and we were honoured that so many people turned out to support us. Hopefully, the number of spectators will be even bigger this year.

“It’s nice to be able to engage with the community in the run up to the ride and I also enjoy meeting new people from other towns.

“Although I fell off Tank and broke my leg at Duns main ride last July, I have no worries about getting back on him again.”

He added that he was very grateful to his employer, Alnwick Ford Equestrian, for being “really supportive, including giving me time off work for this role”.

Kieran will be joined by Gemma Dodds (Right Hand), Julia Szoneberg (Left Hand) and Morgan Hunter (Mascot).

In addition, the traditional hobby horse event for children is taking place on Thursday (April 27) from 6pm at the Scout Hall on Palace Green.

The ride on Saturday will be back in town at approximately 4pm where the Chief Marshal will report back to the Mayor to proclaim that the boundaries are secure.