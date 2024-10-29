This very handsome boy is four-year-old Chief, who is sniffing out a new home.

​Chief is neutered and fully vaccinated. He is a very affectionate boy, walks well on the lead, although can be strong, and has a beautiful nature. He does have quite a prey drive though and will react to cats, birds, rabbits, sheep, horses, etc. We haven’t seen any aggression to other dogs his size and still need to test him with small dogs. He is fine walking with other dogs but can be reactive to dogs walking towards him, though isn’t aggressive when meeting them. Chief is quite a large boy, a gentle giant! If you are interested in Chief please email [email protected] with as much information about yourself as possible or via the dog adoption enquiry form on our website at https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/adopt