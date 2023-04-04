The team covers an enormous area – around 5,000 sq km – but is self-funded and needs around £400,000 a year to carry out its work.

The Cheviots Challenge, which has been an annual event for the past 40 years, attracts hundreds of people who either run or walk around some of the most stunning parts of the county.

This year it takes place on September 2 and there are two routes available – the Terry Lynn long route and the Eileen Lynn short route. Terry and Eileen were both members of NNPMRT and for many years worked on the organising committee for the Cheviots Challenge Walk.

The Cheviots Challenge raises cash for Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, who rely entirely on donations. Photo: NNP MRT

Will Close-Ash, press officer at the NNPMRT, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. For a lot of people taking part in the challenge it’s their first time, and often their first time being in Northumberland, so it’s a great way to showcase how fantastic Northumberland is.

“We have volunteers around various points of the route to support people and encourage them and we have water and refreshments.”

The Cheviots Challenge was put on hold due to Covid, but made a return last year where the turnout was more than the volunteers could have wished for.

Will added: “It’s just a great day out. There’s a real buzz. There’s a real atmosphere as people are arriving, some people are there to run it with friends and other people are there to walk it but there’s a real community spirit.

"It can take some folk literally all day to get round but they get back to the pub, have a celebratory cup of tea or a pint, get their medal, get their T-shirt and there’s a real sense of achievement. It’s a lovely, lovely day.”

The challenge begins at the Rose and Thistle Inn in Alwinton, which is where fellow runners and walkers celebrate their achievement at the end of the day.

The money raised will go towards funding the work of the amazing rescue volunteers, who respond to a number of challenging and life-saving incidents. This year, the team has already been called out 20 times.