Cheviot lamb raises over £1,000 for Ukraine appeal thanks to generous Northumberland farmers

Acklington Mart and Turnbull's teamed up for a Ukraine fundraiser.

Acklington Mart and Turnbull’s, the Alnwick butcher, teamed up to support the Red Cross’ humanitarian appeal.

Highlight in the sheep ring at the mart’s weekly prime sale was a Cheviot lamb kindly donated by the Curry family, of Howick Scar Farm.

The Cheviot Lamb, bred originally from Mr Landers on Alnwick Moor, was firstly sold to local farmer Stan Willis and family from Braeside, Shilbottle for a staggering £310.

Lambs in a pen at Acklington Mart.

The lamb was then sold again to Ben Gray (sheep Buyer for Atkinson Livestock) who gave £240.

Sheep buyer Simon Jenner then purchased the lamb for £240 before Hugh Tulip bought it on behalf of North East Livestock Sales (NELS) for £290.

In total, it raised £1,080.

Andrew Brown, manager of NELS said: “We were only too happy to help with this very needy cause and the generosity from the local farming community and regular buyers at Acklington mart has been overwhelming.

Acklington Mart sheep sale.

“A big thankyou to the Curry family Howick Scar Farm for donating a Cheviot lamb, special breed, representing Northumberland and a rural community renowned for

helping others in difficult times.”

The lamb will now be raffled, and two halves will be processed and presented as a raffle prize by Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food.

Raffle tickets can be bought at Acklington Mart and both Turnbull’s shops until March 26 when the draw will be made.

It will take place during a bake sale, hosted at the food hall, where staff will be showcasing their baking prowess and offering tasty treats in return for donations to the cause from 10am-2pm.

Owner Daniel Turnbull said: “It is hoped that a local sheep from the Cheviot Hills in Northumberland will be able to raise as much money as possible to help the people of the Ukraine”

“I would like to thank The Curry family for their very kind donation, as well as the Acklington Mart for their work in auctioning the lamb. We continue to buy from NELS every week and have done for many years now, we are lucky to have such a great relationship with the mart.”