The fair will take place along two days. Day one, November 23, will consist of a shopping evening, canapes and drinks supported by Hepple spirits. The second day, November 24, will end the event with a day of shopping.

The shopping experiences will welcome a range of independent businesses, including Killy & Co, home ware brand OSSKI and ethical clothing brand Ivy and Rigg. Also signed up for the fair is many popular local businesses such as cookery author Jane Lovett, Poof of the Pudding, Wild with Love florist, Amelia Anderson Art, and many more.

The Sir Bobby Robson foundation was launched in 2008 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer. The foundation funds projects within the Newcastle Upon Tyne hospitals NHS foundation trust charity that directly benefit cancer patients, and also contribute to international research.

Professor Colin Rees (Professor of Gastroenterology) with Lady Elsie Robson discussing a ground breaking bowel cancer research project funded by the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.