The sounds of traditional music and dancing could recently be heard at King Edward VI School as it hosted the much-anticipated Cheviot Ceilidh.

The event brought together families, friends and music lovers for a night of fun.

The ceilidh featured a collaboration between the Newminster and Chantry Ceilidh Band, led by Mrs Hedley from Music Partnership North, and the school’s own King Edward VI Ceilidh Band.

Well-known local folk musician Alistair Anderson served as the dance caller for the night, expertly guiding dancers through a variety of traditional ceilidh steps.

The event was organised by Heather Harrison from KEVI, whose efforts ensured a smooth and enjoyable evening.

What made it a special evening was the excellent turnout and the joyful atmosphere. People of all ages, from young children to grandparents, came together on the dance floor.