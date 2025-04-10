Cheviot Ceilidh brings music, dance and community spirit to life in Morpeth
The event brought together families, friends and music lovers for a night of fun.
The ceilidh featured a collaboration between the Newminster and Chantry Ceilidh Band, led by Mrs Hedley from Music Partnership North, and the school’s own King Edward VI Ceilidh Band.
Well-known local folk musician Alistair Anderson served as the dance caller for the night, expertly guiding dancers through a variety of traditional ceilidh steps.
The event was organised by Heather Harrison from KEVI, whose efforts ensured a smooth and enjoyable evening.
What made it a special evening was the excellent turnout and the joyful atmosphere. People of all ages, from young children to grandparents, came together on the dance floor.
