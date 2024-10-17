Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An administrator at Chester Court in Bedlington has received a prestigious 20 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.

Ann Ducat started at Barchester in October 2004 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services Director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Ann has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Ann Ducat.

Laura Tindle, general manager of Chester Court, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Ann. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

“I speak for all of us here at Chester Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Ann.”