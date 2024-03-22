Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loved ones are remembered with messages and candles at the tree in Sanderson Arcade each year during the Christmas period and donations are made.

All three nominated 2023 charities were presented with a cheque for £1,950 at an evening event in Morpeth Golf Club.

Donna Swan spoke about Calmer Therapy that helps 250 people a week. They run the busy Stobhill Community Centre.

Representatives of the three charities with Rhona Dunn and Julie Mulqueen of Morpeth Rotary Club.

They support disabled children. It is a safe, and welcoming environment for everyone, but the building is old and needs constant repair.

A new project called ‘Ambitious Youth’ will encourage an entrepreneurial approach by young people, using work experience and holiday jobs to prepare for the world of work.

Gill Monaghan said that Barnabas Safe and Sound has been providing help for young people since 2001. It offers the three strands of prevention from harm, advice and support, and accommodation for the homeless.

An innovative new project will help to prepare young people for opportunities in science, engineering and technology.

Richard Anderson first thought that the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank would only be needed for about five years.

It has now been running for 13 years and the need for it has increased every year, with a massive growth since Covid.