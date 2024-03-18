Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Graham and Kasia Kozik, who live in Paxton, have taken on the role and they are encouraged by the warm welcome they have received.

March 10 was their official opening day for running The Fishers Arms and this followed an initial opening event just before Christmas to celebrate the efforts of the steering committee in raising more than £300,000 through grants, donations and share pledges.

Famous faces such as Robson Green, Si King and Kevin Whately helped to raise awareness of the campaign.

John Graham and Kasia Kozik are the new tenants at The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe and customers eating in the pub.

The pub is open six days a week, closed Mondays, and the community element remains an important feature as the monthly quiz nights will continue and it will be used by the local group Horncliffe Hookers (who make rag rugs) on Wednesday afternoons.

John has worked as a chef across the UK and in Europe for 25 years, 10 of those at Michelin star level. He grew up in Ford and Etal.

He said: “We heard about The Fishers Arms and its search for tenants through word of mouth and after applying it was a fairly quick process with the interviews and then progressing to sign a five-year tenancy agreement.

“We knew others were interested, so we were delighted to be chosen by the committee and all the members have been very welcoming. We are on the same page and myself and Kasia are confident that we can make the business side of things work so it can be a thriving place that is sustainable for the long term.

“I think they recognised how important it was to have an experienced chef on board because having a good food offering will get people from nearby towns and villages on both sides of the border to travel to the pub.

“The villagers who are not on the committee have also given us a very warm welcome. Everyone we’ve met has wished us well.

“Our themed evenings include Chippy Tea every Tuesday and the first one we had proved very popular.”

Upstairs is being finished off and there are plans for a big TV, dartboard and dining table in this area.