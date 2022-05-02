Cheers to return of beer festival in Ponteland

Picture from a previous Ponteland Beer Festival.

Ponteland Beer Festival will take place on the new combined leisure centre and school site on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 – running from noon to 11pm on both days.

There will be more than 150 real ales, lagers and ciders from a selection of local and national brewers to choose from.

There will also be a Prosecco and wine bar, together with soft drinks on sale and a gin bar offering a selection of artisan gins, and selection of street foods will be provided by Angel Street Food and Haveli.

In addition, there will be a range of live music – including from some local bands.

Andy Maidwell, from organisers Ponteland Rugby Club, said: “It’s great that this popular community event is able to return and we look forward to seeing everybody over the two days.

“The reason why it is a two-day festival this year is that we did not want a clash with Ponteland Party in the Park on Sunday, June 5.

“We extend our thanks to all our sponsors, many of which have stuck with us despite the cancellations. We are also extremely grateful to the ticket holders who have carried over to 2022 as the festival is the main source of income for the rugby club.

“We have a bigger area of land this year, so we will be able to provide a larger offering to guests.”