With a range of events and activities taking place over the long weekend, team member Ben Richardson undertook a gruelling 12-hour cycle to top-off the programme.

A total of £2,334.46 was raised for the Make a Wish Foundation UK, which provides amazing experiences for children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.

Covering a mammoth 166 miles during his time in the saddle, Ben has praised his fellow colleagues and guests to the pub in helping him complete the huge task.

He said: “The atmosphere towards the end of the challenge was immense and really helped me push on to complete the cycle.

“It was great seeing the generosity of our guests and my colleagues in raising funds for the amazing cause.

“I don’t think I’ll be jumping on a bike again anytime soon. However, we’ve got plenty of future fundraising challenges and events coming in the next few months for people to dig-deep and donate towards some fantastic charities.”

The other events at the pub included a mother and daughter pamper afternoon, a fundraising coffee morning and a race afternoon.

The future challenges include one of the team taking a leap of faith.

Supervisor Rob McIntyre will be carrying out the adrenaline-fuelled fundraising when he takes to the skies in a sponsored sky dive on July 1.

“I can’t wait to get onto the plane and up into the air, he said.

“I’m sure the nerves will probably set in when that plane door opens, but it will most certainly be worth it once my feet are back on solid ground.

“The efforts of everyone fundraising over the first May Bank Holiday weekend has been incredible and I know their support will be just as good when we kick-start fundraising again in the next few weeks.”