Cheers to Margo's 30 years at Morpeth pub

A picture of Margo Boyle behind the bar in 2006, left, and one of her taken this year.

Margo Boyle, now a business partner at the establishment, started her journey with her late and much-loved husband Alan – initially taking on the pub as a manager.

Now, 30 years later, her daughter Nicola and her granddaughters all support her in its operation.

Margo has been speaking to the Herald this week about her time at the pub in Manchester Street and looking at photos of the beer board from 1992 reminded her that customers could get a pint of Ruddles Best for £1.20.

She added: “The time I have been working at The Tap and Spile has allowed me to meet so many people and so many of them have become like family.

“In the days when we had a car park, before the block of flats was built next to the pub, we had some wonderful parties and barbecues on Sundays when it was quiet as not many people came in their car on a Sunday.

“We had picnic tables that got good sunlight on a nice day and the activities included tug-of-war and barrel throwing competitions, but everyone was respectful of their surroundings as things didn’t get out of order.

“Our regulars have been fantastic over the years and the support and generosity of people in the town after my husband died convinced me to stay on at the Tap and Spile.

“At the same time, we’re here for the community when major things happen and in the September 2008 floods we were prepared to put people up for the night as a number of people who were cut off from their home came to the pub. In the end, they were able to go back home at about 1am.

“As well as locals, we’ve had visitors from all over the place – including from as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“You obviously can’t get a pint for £1.20 now and if the costs go up for us, we have to put them up to the customer. In saying that, I would say our prices are very reasonable. For example, you can get a pint of Tyneside Blonde for £2.95.

“My family and I are excited to see what the future brings and hopefully we will continue to get good support from the community.”

Margo has many achievements which she is proud of, but one that stands out is the seven CAMRA awards she has won for the Tap and Spile being Northumberland Pub of the Year.

Her favourite memories also include the pub’s fundraising initiatives, in particular the annual domino competition held every September in memory of her late husband.

The fundraising has seen donations being made to charities such as North of England Children’s Cancer Research (now Children's Cancer North), Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

Nick Light, managing director of Stonegate Group Pub Partners, said: “Congratulations to Margo for an amazing achievement of 30 years as licensee of this fantastic pub.

“It has been a privilege working with her and watching the business go from strength to strength.