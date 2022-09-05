Cheers to a successful Berwick Food and Beer Festival

Organisers Berwick Slow Food were determined to take the Berwick Food and Beer Festival back to its pre-pandemic best.

And many residents and visitors to the town enjoyed what the 2022 event had to offer – as well as the food and drink, it included live music, an alpacas attraction and free children’s activities.

Over the weekend there were more than 40 stalls inside the Barracks, with food producers from Haddington in Scotland down to Durham and from all over Northumberland along with those from Berwick, and cookery demonstrations.

There were 15 bars to choose from inside the marquee for fans of beer, cider, gin and/or wine.

In addition, more than 10 street food traders attended and some local charities had a stall.

1. Civic Party Berwick’s Civic Party said that they were very proud of what the organisers had achieved. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales

2. Cookery demonstrations The festival included some cookery demonstrations. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales

3. Northern Soul Kitchen The Northern Soul Kitchen stall. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales

4. Marquee There were 15 bars to choose from inside the marquee. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales