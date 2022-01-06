Cheers! Care home residents celebrate the New Year in style

One resident at Chester Court celebrates New Year's Eve with one of the cocktails he made.

Barchester’s Chester Court care home celebrated New Year’s Eve with a variety of activities, the favourite being a cocktail tasting masterclass.

Residents started off the day with an arts and crafts session creating glitter fireworks followed by watching a firework show on YouTube.

To top off the day residents participated in a cocktail tasting masterclass which included cocktails such as, passion fruit martinis, strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, woo woos and mojitos.

Activities co-ordinator, Lauren, said: “We all had a great day, it is the first time we have held a cocktail tasting masterclass in the home and it went down really well, we will definitely be doing it again!"

Pat, a resident, said: “I have had a brilliant day, making glitter fireworks was fun and I have displayed mine on my bedroom wall.