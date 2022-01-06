Cheers! Care home residents celebrate the New Year in style
Staff and residents at a Bedlington care home celebrated the New Year in style.
Barchester’s Chester Court care home celebrated New Year’s Eve with a variety of activities, the favourite being a cocktail tasting masterclass.
Residents started off the day with an arts and crafts session creating glitter fireworks followed by watching a firework show on YouTube.
To top off the day residents participated in a cocktail tasting masterclass which included cocktails such as, passion fruit martinis, strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, woo woos and mojitos.
Activities co-ordinator, Lauren, said: “We all had a great day, it is the first time we have held a cocktail tasting masterclass in the home and it went down really well, we will definitely be doing it again!"
Pat, a resident, said: “I have had a brilliant day, making glitter fireworks was fun and I have displayed mine on my bedroom wall.
"I also really enjoyed tasting the different cocktails, my favourite was the passion fruit martini!”